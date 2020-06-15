Needham Believes SiTime Corporation (SITM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SiTime Corporation (SITM), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.75, close to its 52-week high of $39.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $25.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.73 and a one-year low of $15.42. Currently, SiTime Corporation has an average volume of 95.26K.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.