Needham Believes Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- February 4, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.43, close to its 52-week high of $144.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Silicon Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.86, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.68 and a one-year low of $65.09. Currently, Silicon Laboratories has an average volume of 270.2K.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

