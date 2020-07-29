Needham Believes Silicom (SILC) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Silicom (SILC) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.00, close to its 52-week high of $39.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Silicom’s market cap is currently $267.8M and has a P/E ratio of 34.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.