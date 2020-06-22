Needham Believes ServiceNow (NOW) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to ServiceNow (NOW) today and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $397.65, close to its 52-week high of $407.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and New Relic.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $381.91, which is a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

ServiceNow’s market cap is currently $75.9B and has a P/E ratio of 116.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jeffrey A. Miller, a Director at NOW sold 50,000 shares for a total of $17,727,956.

Last month, Jeffrey A. Miller, a Director at NOW sold 50,000 shares for a total of $17,727,956.

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards and configuration management database. The firm offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of Healthcare, Education, Government and Financial services. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.