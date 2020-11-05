Needham Believes Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.89, close to its 52-week high of $106.44.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.73, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Q2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $97.58 million and GAAP net loss of $38.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.