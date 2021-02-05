Needham Believes Peloton Interactive (PTON) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive (PTON), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.53, close to its 52-week high of $171.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.00, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $758 million and net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $228 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes