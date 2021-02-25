Needham Believes Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.23, close to its 52-week high of $79.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.75.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $3.42B and has a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.36.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.