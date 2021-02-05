Needham Believes Onto Innovation (ONTO) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Onto Innovation (ONTO) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.12, close to its 52-week high of $60.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.33, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on January 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Onto Innovation’s market cap is currently $2.94B and has a P/E ratio of -119.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONTO in relation to earlier this year.

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.