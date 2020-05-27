Needham Believes OneSpan (OSPN) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Buy rating on OneSpan (OSPN) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.11, close to its 52-week high of $20.53.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OneSpan with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on OneSpan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.49 million and net profit of $98K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.