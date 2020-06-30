Needham Believes OncoCyte (OCX) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to OncoCyte (OCX) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares opened today at $3.23, close to its 52-week high of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 79.7% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OncoCyte is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.92.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.51 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, OncoCyte has an average volume of 445.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.