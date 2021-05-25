Needham Believes Nvidia (NVDA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Nvidia (NVDA), with a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $624.48, close to its 52-week high of $648.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $705.00, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

Nvidia’s market cap is currently $388.7B and has a P/E ratio of 90.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Robert K. Burgess, a Director at NVDA sold 14,500 shares for a total of $9,105,295.

NVIDIA Corp. designs and manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. The company operates through two segments:

• Graphics segment: Includes GeForce GPUs (graphics processing units) for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms, Quadro GPUs for enterprise design, GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing, as well as automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

• Compute & Networking segment: Includes Data Center platforms and systems for artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and accelerated computing, Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions, DRIVE for autonomous vehicles and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms.

The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

