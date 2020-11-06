Needham Believes nLIGHT (LASR) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on nLIGHT (LASR) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.23, close to its 52-week high of $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Universal Display.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on nLIGHT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.14 million and GAAP net loss of $6.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $155K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LASR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.