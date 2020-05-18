Needham Believes Niu Technologies (NIU) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Niu Technologies (NIU) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.39, close to its 52-week high of $10.10.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Niu Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Niu Technologies’ market cap is currently $677.2M and has a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.02.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery-powered e-scooters. The company was founded in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.