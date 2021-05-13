Needham Believes Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.08, close to its 52-week high of $59.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Montrose Environmental Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a one-year high of $59.62 and a one-year low of $16.41. Currently, Montrose Environmental Group has an average volume of 241.8K.

