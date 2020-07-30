Needham Believes MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.28, close to its 52-week high of $39.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, SiTime Corporation, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.80, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $10.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.