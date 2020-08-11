Needham Believes Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings (LITE), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.84, close to its 52-week high of $96.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $106.89 average price target, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lumentum Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.59B and has a P/E ratio of 63.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications. The Commercial Lasers segment focuses in serving customers in markets and applications such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. The company was founded on February 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.