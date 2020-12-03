Needham Believes Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Buy rating to Lululemon Athletica (LULU) today and set a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $372.60, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Oxford Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $381.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lululemon Athletica’s market cap is currently $46.63B and has a P/E ratio of 91.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.