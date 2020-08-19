Needham Believes Kornit Digital (KRNT) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Kornit Digital (KRNT), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.25, close to its 52-week high of $60.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Kornit Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.20, which is a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.79 and a one-year low of $22.17. Currently, Kornit Digital has an average volume of 360.1K.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches. The company was founded by Ofer Ben-Zur on January 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.