Needham Believes Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.80, close to its 52-week high of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings with a $17.50 average price target.

Based on Grid Dynamics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.33 million and GAAP net loss of $1.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.42 million and had a net profit of $4.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

