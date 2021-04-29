Needham Believes Formfactor (FORM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Charles Shi from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Formfactor (FORM), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.97, close to its 52-week high of $52.39.

Shi has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Formfactor.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #4649 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Formfactor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Formfactor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $197 million and net profit of $19.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a net profit of $18.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.