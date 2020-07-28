Needham Believes F5 Networks (FFIV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to F5 Networks (FFIV), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.24, close to its 52-week high of $156.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.43, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Colliers Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $170.00 price target.

F5 Networks’ market cap is currently $9.21B and has a P/E ratio of 27.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -82.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FFIV in relation to earlier this year.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

