Needham Believes F5 Networks (FFIV) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to F5 Networks (FFIV) today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.10, close to its 52-week high of $180.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

F5 Networks’ market cap is currently $11.09B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 73.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on FFIV: