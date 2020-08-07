Needham Believes Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies (MRAM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.55, close to its 52-week high of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everspin Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.01 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Everspin Technologies has an average volume of 562.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products store data as a magnetic state and is offered as either a discrete or embedded solution. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.