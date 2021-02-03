Needham Believes Electronic Arts (EA) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.97, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $150.44 average price target, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $43.18B and has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in November 2020, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA sold 11,872 shares for a total of $1,409,800.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.