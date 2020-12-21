Needham Believes Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.98, close to its 52-week high of $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehang Holdings Ltd with a $24.00 average price target.

Ehang Holdings Ltd’s market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of -124.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.68.

EHang Holdings Ltd. operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling and operating AAVs and their supporting systems and infrastructure for a broad range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media solutions. The company was founded by Huazhi Hu and Yifang Derrick Xiong in December 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.