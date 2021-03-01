Needham Believes DZS (DZSI) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to DZS (DZSI) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.64, close to its 52-week high of $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Trimble Navigation, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DZS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.13, representing a 39.2% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

DZS’s market cap is currently $441.9M and has a P/E ratio of -15.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DZSI in relation to earlier this year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.