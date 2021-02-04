Needham Believes DSP Group (DSPG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to DSP Group (DSPG), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.50, close to its 52-week high of $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DSP Group with a $20.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.77 and a one-year low of $10.26. Currently, DSP Group has an average volume of 151.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DSPG in relation to earlier this year.

DSP Group, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Office segment comprises of portfolio solutions for VoIP terminals. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.