Needham Believes DSP Group (DSPG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to DSP Group (DSPG), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.43, close to its 52-week high of $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 59.2% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

DSP Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on DSP Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.24 million and GAAP net loss of $2.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Thomas Lacey, a Director at DSPG bought 15,000 shares for a total of $145,650.

DSP Group, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Office segment comprises of portfolio solutions for VoIP terminals. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.