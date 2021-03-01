Needham Believes DraftKings (DKNG) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Chris Pierce assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings (DKNG) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.53, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierce is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 22.2% success rate. Pierce covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.94, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on DraftKings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and GAAP net loss of $348 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.11 million.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

