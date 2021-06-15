Needham Believes DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to DoubleVerify Holdings (DV), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.49, close to its 52-week high of $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Discovery Inc.

DoubleVerify Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

