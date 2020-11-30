Needham Believes CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.81, close to its 52-week high of $153.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $161.26, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

CrowdStrike Holdings’ market cap is currently $32.91B and has a P/E ratio of -320.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 42.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 229 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRWD in relation to earlier this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

