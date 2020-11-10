Needham Believes Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.27, close to its 52-week high of $97.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceridian HCM Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.00, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $97.95 and a one-year low of $38.40. Currently, Ceridian HCM Holding has an average volume of 1.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.