Needham Believes Camtek (CAMT) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Camtek (CAMT) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.08, close to its 52-week high of $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Camtek’s market cap is currently $506.5M and has a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.