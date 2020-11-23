Needham Believes Camtek (CAMT) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.80, close to its 52-week high of $20.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 78.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33.

Camtek’s market cap is currently $729.3M and has a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.74.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.