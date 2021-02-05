Needham Believes Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Bill.com Holdings (BILL), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.87, close to its 52-week high of $154.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.00, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings’ market cap is currently $11.35B and has a P/E ratio of -192.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.