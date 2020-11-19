Needham Believes AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to AYR Strategies (AYRSF) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.36, close to its 52-week high of $18.95.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 65.6% and a 81.3% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $21.32 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.31 million and GAAP net loss of $7.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.