Needham Believes AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Matt McGinley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.03, close to its 52-week high of $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.3% and a 84.6% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.10, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.31 million and GAAP net loss of $7.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.79 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.