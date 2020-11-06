Needham Believes Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise (AAXN), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.50, close to its 52-week high of $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.71, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $113.00 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 594.7K.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.