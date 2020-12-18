Needham Believes Atricure (ATRC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Atricure (ATRC), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.24, close to its 52-week high of $52.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atricure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.67, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on December 14, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.90 and a one-year low of $23.17. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 402.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRC in relation to earlier this year.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.