Needham Believes Amazon (AMZN) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $3200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2764.41, close to its 52-week high of $2783.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 64.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2746.78, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3000.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2783.11 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.76M.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

