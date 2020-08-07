Needham Believes Alteryx (AYX) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx (AYX) today and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.00, close to its 52-week high of $185.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.67, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on July 27, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Based on Alteryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and GAAP net loss of $15.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.02 million and had a net profit of $5.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.