Needham Believes Altair Engineering (ALTR) Won’t Stop Here

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Altair Engineering (ALTR) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.64, close to its 52-week high of $42.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Vonage Holdings.

Altair Engineering has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.90 and a one-year low of $23.04. Currently, Altair Engineering has an average volume of 261.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James R. Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.