Needham Believes Aerie Pharma (AERI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.59, close to its 52-week high of $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, representing a 43.6% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $920M and has a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

