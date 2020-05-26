Needham Believes Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.05, close to its 52-week high of $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, implying a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.10 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 169.8K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.