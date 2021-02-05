Needham Believes Adtran (ADTN) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Richard Valera upgraded Adtran (ADTN) to Buy today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.93, close to its 52-week high of $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

Adtran has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adtran’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and net profit of $5.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.12 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.