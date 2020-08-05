Needham Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Still Has Room to Grow

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard (ATVI) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.45, close to its 52-week high of $87.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $86.24 average price target, which is a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.04 and a one-year low of $44.91. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 7.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

