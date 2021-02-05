Needham Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard (ATVI), with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.68, close to its 52-week high of $95.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.00, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.87 and a one-year low of $50.51. Currently, Activision Blizzard has an average volume of 6.58M.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.