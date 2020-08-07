Needham Believes ACM Research (ACMR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to ACM Research (ACMR), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.29, close to its 52-week high of $113.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 77.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

ACM Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00, a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ACM Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.35 million and net profit of $1.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.01 million and had a net profit of $4.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACMR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.