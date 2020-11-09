Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Revolve Group (RVLV)

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Hold rating to Revolve Group (RVLV) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, G-III Apparel Group, and Columbia Sportswear.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Revolve Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $143 million and net profit of $14.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a net profit of $12.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVLV in relation to earlier this year.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.