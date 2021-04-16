Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Moderna (MRNA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 31.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.64, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Moderna’s market cap is currently $64.03B and has a P/E ratio of -76.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 220 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

